Gov. Andy Beshear to give COVID-19 update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Yesterday, State health officials reported 439 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to at least 61,542 cases. 68 of the newly reported cases were in children 18-years-old and younger, with 12 of those cases in children 5-years

