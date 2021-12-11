Gov. Beshear and Kentucky officials give update on deadly tornadoes

Gov. Andy Beshear said there were deaths in “possibly many” of the state’s counties. However, Graves county, where the candle factory was located, was hardest hit. (Gov. Andy Beshear YouTube)

MAYFIELD, KY (WOWK) — Early this morning, deadly tornadoes struck Kentucky. Govener Andy Beshear says that this, “level of devastation is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” during a special report.

Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency on Dec. 11, 2021, and says it will continue and that this will be an “all-day affair.”

“This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky,” Beshear said at the 11 a.m. special report.

He says that there is a possibility of over 100 deaths in Kentucky by the end of the day.

Beshear says he hopes to get a federal disaster declaration providing reimbursements and resources to the citizens of Kentucky.

In Mayfield, where Beshear says it was one of the hardest-hit areas, they say there will be a mandatory 7 p.m. curfew within city limits. Mayfield police will be patrolling the area 24 hours a day.

At the candle factory disaster, Beshear says the last successful rescue was at around 3:30 a.m. The report said about 40 were rescued from the facility and that there were approximately 110 in the building.

They say there were around 180 national guardsmen deployed to the areas hardest-hit, especially western Kentucky. They are now saying there will be more to help with relief in the area.