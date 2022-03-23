FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — In a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced major investments in Kentucky tourism. The Governor was joined in the Capitol Rotunda by members of the Kentucky General Assembly and tourism partners across the state.

Gov. Beshear announced over $5.3 million in tourism investments to continue economic growth, expand marketing efforts, and bring people to Kentucky. The $5.3 million is in addition to a previous investment of $7.8 million — over $13 million total for state tourism.

More than 103 tourism organizations across 88 counties will benefit from the funding.

The investment directs over $4.6 million to Kentucky’s tourism partners. Additionally, more than $670,000 will be distributed among the state’s nine tourism regions.

“We want the world to see us, to see the incredible things that are happening here.” Gov. Beshear said. “Our natural beauty, our incredible products, the great sports that we have right here in Kentucky.”

Gov. Beshear presented checks to various state tourism organizations:

Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Bureau — $89,364

Visit Owensboro — $90,202

Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau — $114,446

Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau — $164,155

Visit Lex — $544,959

Meet in KY — $883,155

Louisville Tourism received the highest single investment of $1.36 million.

“On behalf of today and the big checks that we’ve all received, me and my colleagues around the state are thrilled by the act of the Governor,” Louisville Tourism CEO Cleo Battle said. “We appreciate your efforts and the efforts of the tourism cabinet.”

Gov. Beshear also presented a $678,624 check that will be distributed among Kentucky’s nine tourism regions:

Southern Kentucky Vacations

Bluegrass, Blues and Barbecue

Western Waterlands

Caves, Lakes and Corvets

Northern Kentucky River

Bluegrass, Horses, Bourbon and Boone

Daniel Boone Country

Kentucky Appalachians

Bourbon, Horses and History

Erin Carrico from Western Waterlands gave closing words to the press conference.

“As you know, tourism is the economic driver for many of our communities big and small,” Carrico said. “Before a business or an industry moves in, they are a visitor first. So this money goes a long way in helping the smaller communities thrive and be competitive when oftentimes we can’t be.”