Gov. Beshear asks churches to stop services

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – In an attempt to slow down the spike of COVID-19 cases, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked some churches to forgo in-person services for this weekend and the next.

After transitioning from in-person services to online services back in March, most churches have gone back to meeting in person.

Governor Beshear has now requested more than 1,100 congregations represented by the Kentucky Council of Churches to stop in-person services. Currently, Beshear’s request is just that, a request churches can choose to accept or deny.

Kevin Witt, the pastor at Freedom Worship Church of God in Greenup says they heard about the request and have chosen to meet halfway. Their church will be meeting in person, but for those who choose to participate, the service will be held outside.

Witt says they will be following the governor’s advice, but will continue to worship as usual with his congregation.

We want to take precautions the best we can and social distance the best we can and stuff like that. But in the whole scope of it we need to try to still worship God, still have our church time. Kevin Witt, pastor at Freedom Worship Church of God



While churches are either accepting or denying the governor’s request, the Greenup County health department is working to stop the spread through contact tracing. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Greenup County Public Health Director Chris Crum says cases are increasing in the area. Many believe the sudden spike in cases are travel-related, but Crum says that’s not necessarily the case.

Everyone wants to lay the blame all on traveling and it’s not that. We have community spread here in our area, so you don’t know who you’re going to be in contact with. Chris Crum, Greenup County public health director

Crum says their health department has developed a system that has proven effective in decreasing the spread of COVID-19. He says, so far, it’s “working well” as they use contact tracing to find out who might have contracted the virus.

Governor Beshear is expected to announce more steps to curb the spread Monday.

