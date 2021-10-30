Gov. Beshear brings new opportunities to eastern Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – More jobs and better opportunities are on their way to eastern Kentucky in what Governor Andy Beshear is calling the “largest investment in the history of the state.”

Friday afternoon, Gov. Beshear met with students and members of the public at johnson central high school to announce the award of $10 million to benefit area students. The money will be used to fund the construction of a new vocational school in Johnson County.

During the presentation at Johnson Central High School, in response to the amount of flooding that’s occurred in the past, Gov. Beshear also awarded the Johnson County Fiscal Court nearly $140,000 to go toward an area flood study.

Gov. Beshear mentioned the economic opportunities that could come with having so much water in one area.

I will tell you, the water, if we can prevent the flooding, it’s a huge advantage, with parts of our country drying up the agritech center of the country is going to come where the water is and that’s eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear, (D) Kentucky

Gov. Beshear also says with additional funding and the nearly $6 billion investment into new twin electric car battery facilities they hope to provide even more opportunities to benefit everyone in the Commonwealth.

