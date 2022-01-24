Gov. Beshear says his son has COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 and tornado relief in Kentucky remotely today.

He said in the briefing and in a press release that his son, Will, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor and the rest of his family all tested negative for COVID-19.

Beshear encouraged parents to get vaccinated and boosted.

“My son is generally asymptomatic, we believe because he is vaccinated and boosted,” said Gov. Beshear. “In fact, he is shooting basketball right now, by himself. The vaccines and booster truly protected him.”

He said that 25% of all new COVID-19 cases are from children, and only 13.3% of Kentucky children aged five to 12 are fully vaccinated.

Beshear reminded people that the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be used to add 20% on top of what FEMA awards for individual assistance to uninsured homeworkers and renters.

Beshear said that FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have approved nearly $36 million in total assistance for survivors, along with more than $10.7 million in FEMA assistance.

Debris in the area has been estimated to be more than 4.6 million cubic yards and more than 1.1 million of that has been removed.

At the press conference, the Governor said that FEMA has approved direct temporary housing assistance in six Kentucky counties: Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Warren.