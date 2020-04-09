Gov. Beshear gives daily update on coronavirus in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing a daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Beshear announced 204 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 1,346 positive cases and 73 deaths. The governor also said as of yesterday 339 Kentuckians have been reported as recovered from the coronavirus.

In the middle of yesterday’s press conference, Beshear was told the state received access to the $600 CARES Act payments and will start working to get the payments to those eligible.

The governor also signed a new executive order limiting the number of people going into essential businesses to one member of a household. Chief of Staff La Tasha Buckner explains if someone has minor children or relatives needing care who cannot be left home, they can still bring those relatives with them. The order also says soliciting businesses should not be going door-to-door as it creates a “honey-bee-effect” for the virus to spread.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories