Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on COVID-18 in the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m.

Yesterday, Beshear confirmed 159 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 2,429 positive cases and 129 deaths as of Thursday, April 16. The state also reported 956 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.

