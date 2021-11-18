Gov. Beshear gives update on pandemic in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

As of the state’s last COVID-19 update Wednesday evening, the Kentucky Department of Health reported 2,195 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths, bringing the Bluegrass State to 766,830 cases and 10,354 deaths throughout the pandemic. Of Wednesday’s newly reported cases, 642 were in children aged 18 or younger.

Health officials say as of Wednesday, 757 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 200 were in the ICU and 100 were on ventilators.

The state’s positivity rate as of Friday was listed as 6.24%. The state’s latest data will be updated again this evening at 4:45 p.m.