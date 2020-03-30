Gov. Beshear issues order for Kentuckians to avoid out of state travel; 480 cases, 2 new deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has also issued an executive order for Kentuckians not to travel to other states with very few exceptions such as essential work, healthcare, court or caring for a loved one. The order requires anyone who travels out of state for reasons beyond the exceptions to quarantine for 14 days.

Beshear also says Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland would be used should additional beds be needed although the hospital announced it would close this year and end hospital-based patient care April 30.

Beshear announced the state’s positive COVID-19 numbers have risen to 480 cases with two additional deaths. Beshear says both of the deaths had underlying conditions and encourages people to join the capitol and governor’s mansion in lighting green lights in their memories.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories