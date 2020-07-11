Gov. Beshear: Kentucky residents react to new ‘mandatory face mask’ order

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s new mandate requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks in public has taken effect.

Despite a court order yesterday that blocked him from issuing further executive orders related to the pandemic, the mask order went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2020.

The mandate says that any indoor public space where it is difficult to maintain a six-foot distance from other people will require anyone who enters to wear a face mask.

Some Kentuckians feel that this new order is a step in the right direction.

I think it’s wise to keep our health of ourselves and others. Valerie Porter, Wurtland, Kentucky resident



Downtown Ashland has several stores that will require customers to wear face masks. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/ Lane Ball.

They just want people to wear masks, it’s not that big of a deal to wear it. Cameron Gillum, Boyd County, Kentucky resident

Others, like Ashland, Kentucky resident Kyle Simpson say they understand both sides of the situation.

I can see why they want it to happen and I can understand why people would not want to do it. Kyle Simpson, Ashland, Kentucky resident

Simpson, who works in retail says he hasn’t experienced any issues with customers not complying with the mandate. He says most people understand wearing a face mask is “to make others around you feel a little bit more comfortable.”

The mandate will remain in effect for at least 30 days.

