Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman give Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman are set to give a Team Kentucky update at approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Jan. 20, 2022.

The governor says the update will cover COVID-19, including Omicron, testing and boosters, as well as economic development and infrastructure improvements.

On Tuesday, Beshear announced the state had surpassed a total of 1 million COVID-19 cases. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 12,583 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state to a total of 1,027,069 cases throughout the pandemic. The state also confirmed 25 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state to 12,639 total deaths related to COVID-19.

The current positivity rate is at 30.77%, breaking the record-high for the second day in a row. Tuesday’s rate of 30.25% was the first day over the course of the pandemic the state’s positivity rate was above 30%. All 120 Kentucky counties are in red on the state’s current incidence rate map.