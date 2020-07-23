Gov. Beshear offers good budget news but outlooks remain dire

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror” to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won’t back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state appears to have avoided a budget shortfall in the recently ended fiscal year. But he said Wednesday the outlook remains dire for the next year without another infusion of federal assistance.

The state faced a projected budget shortfall exceeding $450 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30 as the COVID-19 outbreak damaged the economy.

But spending cuts by state agencies, combined with stronger-than-expected revenue collections, solidified the state’s financial situation.

When the books are closed on the just-ended fiscal year, Beshear predicted it will show a surplus.

