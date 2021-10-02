All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Gov. Beshear orders flags at ‘half-staff’ for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Sunday, Oct. 3. This order is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service honors the firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.

This will also mark the start of Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 3-9, 2021.

The governor also encouraged other individuals and businesses throughout the community to participate.

