Gov. Beshear plans update on Kentucky schools

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the novel coronavirus. Beshear announced a new order Monday, March 30 instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states in another aggressive step to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on reopening the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. June, 15, 2020.

Beshear says he and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will give an update on the state’s plans for reopening schools.

