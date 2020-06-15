Gov. Beshear plans update on Kentucky schools

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on reopening the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. June, 15, 2020.
Beshear says he and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will give an update on the state’s plans for reopening schools.
