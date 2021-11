Gov. Beshear proposes salary boost, body cameras for state police

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a media briefing about the COVID-19 pandemic at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear announced Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, that he’s calling the Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as Kentucky struggles with a record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is proposing pay raises for frontline personnel at Kentucky State Police and his budget proposal would equip troopers with body cameras.

Beshear unveiled his budget proposal for KSP on Tuesday. The proposed salary increases are aimed at halting the steady loss of troopers and dispatchers leaving for higher pay at other police agencies.

The Democratic governor will present his budget plan to the Republican-led legislature early next year. Beshear says his proposal will include $12.2 million for KSP to purchase a video recording system. It would enable KSP to equip 650 troopers and officers with recording devices.