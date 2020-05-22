Gov. Beshear says Kentucky COVID-19 numbers may have reached a decline

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says with today’s new COVID-19 statistics, he believes the state is not just on a plateau of cases but has now reached a decline as new case numbers have not spiked and remain low despite a large increase in the state’s testing capability. The governor says the state is “not out of woods,” however, and reminds people to remain vigilant as the state reopens and contact potential increases.
“We now think that we have not just plateaued, but are actually in a decline of overall number of cases especially when you look at the amount of testing we’ve been doing, and that is really good news,” Beshear says. “No one has seen what a decline in this virus looks like or how it can pop back up again, but given our first case was two-and-a-half months ago, this is a place I’m happy that we are at.”
The governor confirms 141 new cases of COVID and five additional deaths in the state, bringing Kentucky’s totals to 8,426 cases and 391 deaths. A total of 3,069 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness, and a total of 171,338 people have been tested across the state.
Beshear also says the portal for absentee ballots is now open. The portal will remain available until midnight June 15, one week out from the June 23 primary election.
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, May 26. Visit elect.ky.gov to register to vote and govoteky.com to request an absentee ballot
