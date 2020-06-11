Gov. Beshear: State’s numbers are back in a plateau

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 69 new cases of COVID-19, as of the 4 p.m. briefing, and nine additional deaths in the Bluegrass State, bringing the state’s totals to 11,945 positive cases and 493 deaths as of June 11, 2020. The governor continues to ask Kentuckians to light their homes green and show compassion to the families whose loved ones have died due to the virus.

The governor says the number of new cases is fairly low due to an information backlog in a federal system and all of the data from today has not been uploaded yet, and the state has therefore not received all of the results, both positive and negative. Beshear says tomorrow’s updated numbers will also include the full number of COVID-19 cases confirmed today.

He says 308,786 tests have been conducted in the state and 3,379 Kentuckians have recovered. The governor says he believes the state is again in a plateau after a recent increase in cases and urges people to continue practicing the “Healthy at Work” guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.

