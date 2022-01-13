Gov. Beshear to deliver full budget address

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Gov. Andy Beshear will be giving his full budget address Thursday at 7 p.m. in Frankfort.

All week the governor has previewed parts of his proposal like universal pre-k, completing major highways, addressing the nursing shortage, fully funding Medicaid and more.

The big picture should be revealed completely Thursday, with specifics about what he’s recommending to the General Assembly.

Whether or not any of those recommendations move beyond tonight’s speech – rests in the hands of the Republican supermajority.

In the house a budget bill is already filed, an untraditional move to happen before the governor’s budget address, but one the GOP said will move the process along quicker.

Beshear is banking on the pitch that his budget proposal can do more than the GOP’s and still save money.

“We have significantly more recurring revenue than we do recurring expenses,” said Beshear, “So we can actually afford everything we’ve seen to do every piece of the budget recommendation and everything that the house may fund at a higher level.”

Republican leaders will be responding to the governor’s budget address as soon as it wraps up.

