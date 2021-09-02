Gov. Beshear announces plan for Kentucky’s ‘highest COVID- 19 positivity rate since the pandemic began’

UPDATE: Kentucky Governor Beshear spoke on how the state is enduring staffing shortages at hospitals as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

The state is now seeing a 13% positivity rate – the highest rate it’s been since the pandemic began.

Beshear says Kentucky is first taking action in finding ways to lessons the load on the clinicians.

National Guard teams have been deployed across Kentucky to assist in hospitals. The deployments will be in two-week increments.

They’ve already started at the Medical Center Bowling Green, St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Pikeville Hospital, and the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center.

Beshear says moving into the fall, the state can expect to see mobile vaccination teams and continued food bank support.

Kentucky was also approved for three EMS teams through FEMA funding. Each team has five ambulances, a paramedic, and one EMT.

Three facilities, St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Baptist Health Hardin, and The Medical Center at Bowling Green qualified for a team – with St. Claire Regional Medical Center ranking as the highest priority of assistance.

The state has also submitted a Resource Request Form (RRF) – seeking two Monoclonal Infusion Teams.

Beshear says the state is also working on “Nurse Strike Teams.” This will consist of 2 teams developed by the Healthcare-Associated Infections program. These teams will see two-week deployments to long-term care facilities to help with staffing shortages.

As another way to assist with the staffing shortage, Beshear says the state will utilize the nursing students throughout the state as well.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear will give Kentuckians an update on the state’s vaccination status and the delta variant, economic development, and infrastructure improvements.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:30 pm.