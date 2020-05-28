Gov. Beshear to give daily 5 p.m. update on reopening Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on reopening the Bluegrass State and COVID-19.
Yesterday, the governor confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 9,077. At least 3,124 Kentuckians have recovered.
The state has also confirmed six new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 400.
In a Facebook post earlier today, Beshear announced today’s briefing would start with some “kid-friendly” videos talking about staying healthy and the importance of wearing masks.
