Gov. Beshear to give daily 5 p.m. update on reopening Kentucky

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the novel coronavirus. Beshear announced a new order Monday, March 30 instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states in another aggressive step to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on reopening the Bluegrass State and COVID-19.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 9,077. At least 3,124 Kentuckians have recovered.

The state has also confirmed six new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 400.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Beshear announced today’s briefing would start with some “kid-friendly” videos talking about staying healthy and the importance of wearing masks.

