Gov. Beshear announces first 10 Kentucky ‘staycation’ winners

UPDATE: (12:30) – To encourage residents to get vaccinated, Kentucky had it’s first “incentive drawing” Thursday. During a press conference, Governor Beshear announced the first 10 Kentucky ‘staycation’ winners.

The winners today were: Michael James of Flemingsburg, Alisa Lipsky of Louisville, Gladys Hutcherson of Frankfort, Nancy Allen of Monticello, Mary Mccloud-Jones of Louisville, Case Apgar of Erlanger, Robert Rippingale of Hodgenville, Pamela Campbell of Fort Thomas, and Jason Phillips of Clermont.

The next drawing will take place September 20th.

During the press conference, Beshear also gave an COVID-19 update for the state. He announced Kentucky’s hospitals are now seeing the “fewest number of ICU beds since the course of the pandemic.” He also advised residents to wear their masks to help lessen the number of cases.

The governor also announced starting Monday, September 12, the state will be deploying 310 more Kentucky National Guardsmen to assist in 21 hospitals. There will be 10-30 guardsmen sent to each hospital and they will work in the hospitals for 2 weeks.

As of now, the state is taking action to assist with the overflow in the hospitals. Beshear says the state has enacted FEMA EMS strike teams, there are various COVID-19 testing locations across the state, and the medical students will also be in the hospitals providing assistance.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Governor Beshear will update Kentuckians on the state’s economic development and infrastructure improvements, coronavirus in the commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.