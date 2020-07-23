Gov. Beshear updates Bluegrass State on COVID-19

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Watch the full press conference here:

Yesterday, the governor announced the state is looking to close out the fiscal year 2020 without a shortfall, despite the continuing challenges presented by efforts to fight COVID-19.

He said the official numbers for fiscal year 2020, the filing for which was extended from April 15 to July 15 this year due to the pandemic, will show a surplus. This is a marked improvement from May 22, when a revised revenue estimate expected a shortfall of $457 million, according to Beshear. The Office of the State Budget Director will issue final end-of-the-fiscal-year numbers and details after the books officially close this weekend.

As of Wednesday, July 22, the governor’s office confirmed 518 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, bringing the state’s to a total of 24,540 cases and 677 deaths. At least 560,161 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky, and the positivity rate currently stands at 4.92%.

At least 7,000 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday.

