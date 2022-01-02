Gov. Beshear urges residents to ‘stay off the roads’ due to weather conditions

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Andy Beshear

FILE – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Gov. Beshear declared Kentucky’s chronic nursing shortage an emergency Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in taking executive actions aimed at boosting enrollment in nurse-training programs. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Governor Andy Beshear is urging Kentucky residents to monitor the weather as snow and freezing temperatures are in the forecast for many.

“We are urging Kentuckians in impacted areas to please stay off the roads as much as possible tonight. Cold temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, combined with wet roads and standing water, are expected to create even more hazardous road conditions,” he said in a statement.

Parts of the state saw heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds which caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

In the meantime, 4 tornadoes were confirmed from the devastating storm on Dec 10, 2021.  These tornadoes were found to be in the counties of Warren, Madison, Barren and Taylor.

The Governor will travel to Hopkinsville tomorrow to assess damage from these tornadoes, as well as, to Graves and Hopkins counties to check on rebuilding efforts following these tornadoes.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS