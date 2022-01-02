Gov. Beshear urges residents to ‘stay off the roads’ due to weather conditions

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Governor Andy Beshear is urging Kentucky residents to monitor the weather as snow and freezing temperatures are in the forecast for many.
“We are urging Kentuckians in impacted areas to please stay off the roads as much as possible tonight. Cold temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, combined with wet roads and standing water, are expected to create even more hazardous road conditions,” he said in a statement.
Parts of the state saw heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds which caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.
In the meantime, 4 tornadoes were confirmed from the devastating storm on Dec 10, 2021. These tornadoes were found to be in the counties of Warren, Madison, Barren and Taylor.
The Governor will travel to Hopkinsville tomorrow to assess damage from these tornadoes, as well as, to Graves and Hopkins counties to check on rebuilding efforts following these tornadoes.
