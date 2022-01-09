Gov. Beshear warns Kentuckians to ‘avoid nonessential travel’ due to inclement weather

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, warned Kentuckians about inclement weather to come Sunday evening and Monday.

In a statement he urged residents to “avoid nonessential travel” in explaining, “it’s tempting to think the danger has passed because rising temperatures and rain this weekend have combined to rapidly melt snow and ice from our roadways. Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically this evening, overnight and into Monday morning. The result will be flash freezing and the onset of ‘black ice’ that will make driving difficult. The snow may be nearly gone, but the need for extreme caution remains.”

Areas that will be effected the most will be those in Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) encourages residents to follow these tips: