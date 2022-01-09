Gov. Beshear warns Kentuckians to ‘avoid nonessential travel’ due to inclement weather

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, warned Kentuckians about inclement weather to come Sunday evening and Monday.
In a statement he urged residents to “avoid nonessential travel” in explaining, “it’s tempting to think the danger has passed because rising temperatures and rain this weekend have combined to rapidly melt snow and ice from our roadways. Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically this evening, overnight and into Monday morning. The result will be flash freezing and the onset of ‘black ice’ that will make driving difficult. The snow may be nearly gone, but the need for extreme caution remains.”
Areas that will be effected the most will be those in Eastern and Southern Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) encourages residents to follow these tips:
- Travel only as necessary during major winter weather events.
- Stock vehicles with ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and first aid kit should you be stranded on the road.
- Have your car battery, tire pressure and brakes checked.
- Make sure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.
- When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you’re in. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather conditions, so brake early and slowly.
- Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas.