Governor Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

The state’s COVID-19 data was last updated Friday, Sept. 24, when 3,941 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths raised the state’s overall totals throughout the pandemic to 674,015 cases and 8,492 deaths.

Of the new cases reported Friday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health said 1,094 were in children 18 or younger.

Kentucky reported a total of 2,211 Kentuckians currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday with 632 of those patients in the ICU and 429 on ventilators.

The state has a current positivity rate of 10.99% and 116 of the state’s counties are listed in red on the state’s current incidence rate map. The remaining four counties are all in orange.