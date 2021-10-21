Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update on COVID-19, economic development and infrastructure improvements in the Bluegrass State.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as of yesterday evening, Wednesday, Oct. 20, the state reported 1,899 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 730,739 cases and 9,477 deaths throughout the pandemic. The state has a current positivity rate of 6.83%.
The state’s current incident rate map lists 41 of the state’s 120 counties in orange and seven counties in yellow. The remaining 72 counties are still in red.
