Governor Beshear visits Floyd County for two projects

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited eastern Kentucky for two separate projects Monday.

The first event he attended was in Martin, where he joined education leaders and company officials to launch the latest AppHarvest container farm at the Floyd County School of Innovation.

This type of farm enables students to grow vegetables to their classmates!

It was a great morning at the Floyd County School of Innovation as we celebrated the 7th @AppHarvest container farm, where students will have the opportunity to grow and provide fresh vegetables to their classmates and beyond. pic.twitter.com/6acv8VpjPa — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 29, 2021

From there, he headed to Prestonsburg where he announced the Cleaner Water Program funding for projects in Floyd, Johnson and Magoffin counties. He also announced funding for new equipment for Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Photo courtesy of Governor Andy Beshear’s office