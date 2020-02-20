Governor makes history by attending gay rights rally

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed efforts to outlaw gay-based discrimination and ban the practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth.

The Democratic governor spoke out while attending a gay-rights rally at Kentucky’s Capitol on Wednesday. His appearance was historic. He became the state’s first sitting governor to attend a rally staged by the Fairness Campaign in the Capitol Rotunda. It’s a few steps from the governor’s office. Beshear told the crowd that diversity and inclusion are values that will make Kentucky stronger.

His appearance was called politically courageous by the Fairness Campaign’s executive director, Chris Hartman.

