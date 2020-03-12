Governor recommends stopping in-person classes for all Kentucky schools

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is recommending that all Bluegrass State school superintendents consider ceasing in-person classes for an extended period of time.

Governor Beshear recommends that beginning Monday, March 16th for schools to cease in-person classes to help control spread of the Coronavirus in Kentucky.

“With advice from Dr. Steven Stack and others, this coming Monday, we are recommending that Kentucky’s public and private schools cease in-person classes for at least the next two weeks,” said Gov. Beshear.

