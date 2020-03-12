Governor recommends stopping in-person classes for all Kentucky schools

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is recommending that all Bluegrass State school superintendents consider ceasing in-person classes for an extended period of time.

“With advice from Dr. Steven Stack and others, this coming Monday, we are recommending that Kentucky’s public and private schools cease in-person classes for at least the next two weeks,” said Gov. Beshear.