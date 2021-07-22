Grand Jury decides not to indict woman involved in Blazer’s Restaurant shooting

According to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, the shooting happened around p.m., Sunday, June 20 near Blazer’s Restaurant and Café on Carter Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Irvin Pereira of Ashland, with gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, testimony regarding a shooting at Blazer’s Restaurant on Carter Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky was heard by a Boyd County Grand Jury, and a No True bill was issued. This means that the Grand Jury decided not to indict 44-year-old Jessica Pereira for shooting her husband, 65-year-old Urban Pereira.

On the evening of June 20, Ashland Police responded to a shooting involving the owners of Blazer’s Restaurant. Jessica Pereira called 911 and said that she shot her husband after he came after her with a knife. Officers found Urban Pereira unresponsive in the restaurant office. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A knife was found beside Mr. Pereira, and a gun was found in an office chair. He was transported to KDMC, where he was pronounced dead.

The couple attended the Juneteenth event at Central Park that day, and Mrs. Pereira left to do some paperwork at the restaurant. According to police, video footage shows Mr. Pereira arrive at the restaurant minutes later. In the footage, he can be seen yelling at Mrs. Pereira and even trying to grab her at one point.

Further video footage is said to show Mr. Pereira picking up a 14-inch butcher knife and then walk toward the office and his wife. She locked herself in the office. Officers say that the office door frame and bathroom door frame have damage to them, and each of the locks were engaged.

The Grand Jury was presented with the option to indict Mrs. Pereira on charges of Murder, Manslaughter, and/or Reckless Homicide. The Grand Jury was also provided with the definition of self defense.

Both the Ashland Police Department and the Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney’s office acknowledged that there have been rumors and speculation about this incident, but they say that it is their role to completely investigate the case.