Grand jury: Kentucky man used fake profiles to get nude pics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Kentucky 911 dispatcher on charges he created fake social media accounts to dupe underage girls into sending naked photos.

The Courier-Journal reports 20-year-old Christopher K. Carroll will appear in court Thursday on one count of receiving child porn.

A release from the Kentucky Attorney General said Carroll was charged at the state level with more than 160 sex crimes after a monthslong investigation. Court records show those charges were dismissed when the U.S. Attorney’s Office obtained the case.

A criminal complaint recounts that victims said they’d been contacted by someone online who threatened to release nude photos of them unless they sent more. Authorities traced the online activity to a camper where Carroll lived with his grandmother.

Carroll’s attorney declined to comment.

