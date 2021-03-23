Grant applications for victims of crime in Kentucky available in April

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Grant Applications will be available for victims and survivors of crimes on Thursday, April 1 in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the federal Victims of Crime Act program, or VOCA, is the only federal grant program supporting direct assistance services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes.

The primary purpose of the VOCA grant program is to extend and enhance services to survivors of violent crime.

Eligible applicants for the grant include public agencies and nonprofit programs such as domestic violence shelters, child advocacy centers, rape crisis centers, prosecutorial and law enforcement-based crisis intervention programs, and other advocacy programs that provide direct services to crime victims.

State agencies, local units of government, and private not-for-profit organizations may also apply for these funds.

The application offers additional information on which services qualify. That information is available on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

All applications must be submitted online via Intelligrants (IG), the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s electronic Grants Management System.

New applicants will be required to establish an account and become familiar with the system well in advance of the due date.

Applications are due by May 14 at 6 p.m. and awards are expected to be announced in September.

Anyone who needs assistance with the application process may be obtained by contacting Grants Management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.