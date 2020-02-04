Grants available for road projects in Kentucky using rubber-modified asphalt

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WOWK) – The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet has announced that it will provide up to $500,000 in grant funding for local road projects that utilize rubber-modified asphalt, rubber from finely ground waste tires.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says the grants are available to county or metro government entities. Money for these projects comes from the Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund, which receives $2 from every new tire sold in the Commonwealth. In addition to promoting the development of markets for recycled waste tires, the fund provides money for waste tire collection events, tire pile clean-ups, and grants for counties to manage waste tires. Applications for the grant funds must be received by April 1, 2020.

“This is an incredible opportunity to work together with our local governments to foster another successful outlet for recycled tires in Kentucky,” said Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman. “Our goal is to improve both environmental and health impacts that waste tires create in Kentucky.”

Conventional paving projects consist of a surface treatment that combines a layer of asphalt with a layer of aggregate, known as chip seal, or a thin overlay of asphalt applied over an existing road surface. Projects using rubber-modified asphalt have been found to increase road life, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and reduce road noise.

The Cabinet says they will be performing short-term and long-term testing of the approved projects to assess the effectiveness of rubber-modified asphalt. One condition of the grant funding is that counties must agree to pay for the application of conventional chip seal or overlay on a road in their county with similar characteristics to allow for a comparison between conventional and rubber-modified asphalt.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories