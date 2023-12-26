FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Monday said her post-surgery reports have come back clean after undergoing a double mastectomy earlier this month.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said she underwent the procedure because of her family history of cancer. According to the Mayo Clinic, a mastectomy is most often done to “treat or prevent breast cancer.” The procedure removes all breast tissue from the breast.

“Thank you for all the prayers and the well wishes,” Coleman said. “They have kept me and my family going through a really tough time. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

After she underwent the procedure, Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Lt. Gov. Coleman is his and First Lady Britainy Beshear’s, “friend and a critical part of Team Kentucky. My family and Kentucky families are standing with her during this time. I join the Lieutenant Governor in encouraging Kentuckians to be proactive about their health and to schedule preventative exams.”