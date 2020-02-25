Greenup County basketball coaches suspended following investigation into athlete’s eligibility

LLOYD, Ky. (WOWK) – Two of Greenup County High School boy’s basketball coaches have been suspended following an investigation into one of their athlete’s eligibility to compete.

After a neighboring school called for an investigation by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Rodrell Dryden, a senior at Greenup County High School was found ineligible to continue playing.

Along with Dryden’s removal from the team, head coach, Robert Amis, and an assistant coach were suspended for the remainder of the season.

According to a statement from Greenup County Schools superintendent, Traysea Moresea, “The information provided to the Athletic Director was not forthcoming and was incorrect and the student in question is in fact not eligible” However, the school board has not released the reason as to why Dryden was removed or why the coaches were suspended.

Rodrell Dryden on the court earlier in the season. Photo courtesy of Robert Amis.

Dryden’s mother, Sheena Gadson says that his removal seems suspicious.

I was quite surprised, to be honest, but I feel like there was some other motives or agenda behind it because of the timing. I hope it doesn’t hinder his future. Sheena Gadson

Regardless of the incident, both the boy’s and girl’s basketball teams are still eligible to compete in the upcoming tournament. The tournament will start on Tuesday, February 25 at Greenup County High School.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.