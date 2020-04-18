Greenup County confirmed COVID-19 cases stays at 10

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 10, with no new cases confirmed today.
According to the Greenup County Health Department, all 10 existing cases are in self isolation at home.
To date, health department officials say 380 have been performed with 10 positive, 363 negative and seven remaining pending at this time.
