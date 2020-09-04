Greenup County confirms additional COVID-19 death, 15 new cases

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County health officials are reporting the county’s fourth death due to COVID-19.

The Greenup County Health Department says the patient was an 80-year-old woman.

The county is also reporting 15 new positive cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, bringing the total number of cases in Greenup County to 265 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say all of those with newly reported cases are in isolation and two of the cases have been newly diagnosed, but have already recovered from their illness. According to county health officials, the two cases were tested at their work in Ohio and were never symptomatic. They did not receive the results until 13-14 days after the test, which is after the isolation period was over. Both have now retested negative.

