Greenup County, KY courthouse closed due to COVID-19 concerns

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County Courthouse will be closed to the general public starting Monday, March 16, until March 30, 2020.

County officials say the decision came from the current coronavirus situation and Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations.

“This action is necessary to provide greater safety to our staff and visitors by preventing “face to face” contact as much as possible. Employees will report to work as usual and handle day to day operations via phone, e-mail, or fax unless an emergency dictates otherwise,” said Judge Robert W. Carpenter.

For emergency situations and others entering the building, screenings will be done at one point of entrance located on the first floor on the Main Street side of the building. All other doors will remain locked.

All questions should be directed to the Judge Executives Office Monday Morning at 606-473-6440.

