Greenup County, KY man arrested for drug trafficking

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Greenup County man was recently charged with Trafficking In A Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine after a crystal meth drug trafficking investigation in Russell.

Detectives with the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force arrested Dylan C. Evans of Russell after F.A.D.E. detectives made multiple controlled drug purchases of crystal methamphetamine in the 400 block of Etna Street in Russell.

F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force operates in Carter and Greenup Counties and is comprised of officers from the Olive Hill Police Department, Russell Police Department, Raceland Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

The F.A.D.E Drug Task Force would like to thank residents for helping them “combat the war on drugs.”

Detectives encourage anyone with any information on illegal drug activity in Carter and Greenup Counties to contact them anonymously at 606-836-0442.

