Greenup County, KY reports a total of eight coronavirus cases

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum says the county is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

This new case, a 38-year-old male, brings the county’s total to eight cases. The health department says all patients are in self-isolation at home. Greenup County is also reporting 341 tests have been performed in the county, 306 have come back as negative, and 27 are still pending.



Crum is also reminding residents to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and stay at home unless you need to be out for essential reasons.

