FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) — One year has passed since a Flatwoods Police Officer was seriously injured on duty and he is still suffering medical issues.

Officer Tom Robinson was shot in the neck on May 2, 2022. He was responding to a suspicious person’s call.

The Flatwoods Police Department said Wednesday that they continue to send positive thoughts and prayers to Officer Robinson and his family.

The man who was accused of shooting and injuring Robinson was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 26, 2023. Johnathan Smithers was already serving another life sentence on a federal kidnapping charge for the events that led up to the shooting.