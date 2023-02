GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in the Russell area of Greenup County.

Russell City Police Chief Kenneth Huddleston said that US 23 at the intersection of Ashland Dr. was closed due to the crash, but the roadway has since reopened.

He says the conditions of the two people taken by air to the hospital are unknown.