(Photo from Raceland FD)

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Greenup County 911 says four departments battled a single-story structure fire on Thursday night.

According to dispatchers, the fire started around 11 p.m. in a mobile home along Cub Run.

Load Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) says the home was completely destroyed. No one was injured in the incident, according to Load VFD officials.

At this time, officials do not know the fire’s cause.

Raceland Fire Department, Load VFD, Loyd VFD and Maloneton VFD responded to this incident.