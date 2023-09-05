GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Thomas Stephens to call 911.

Stephens was last seen around 1 a.m. on Monday at his home on Elizabeth Street in the City of Greenup.

He was wearing a blue ball cap with the word “FENDER” on the front, a dark blue tank top with a red and white American flag print, black gym shorts, and black crock fabric type shoes. It’s also believed he could be carrying a grey Adidas gym bag.

Stephens takes multiple prescribed medications which he does not have with him.

The Greenup City Police Department and the Greenup City Fire Department are currently searching multiple surrounding areas.

Firefighters from the Russell Fire Department and divers from the Ashland Fire Department were called to assist in searching the waterway around the Jim Doran bridge, located at the North end of the city as a precautionary measure.

If anyone has any information that can help locate Mr. Stephens, please contact Greenup County 911 at 606-473-1411 and the Greenup City Police Dept. at 606-473-6414.