ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A woman will spend the next year and a half behind bars for misappropriating the funds of residents in her family care home.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Donna Sue Glass, 53, of Greenup Kentucky was sentenced Monday, Aug. 15, to 18 months in federal prison on wire fraud charges. Glass will be required to serve at least 85% of her sentence, and upon release, she will spend three years under U.S. Probation Office supervision, court records say.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Glass pleaded guilty on March 31, 2023, to two counts of wire fraud that stemmed from her conduct while she was the owner of the now-closed Glass Family Care Home in Argillite, which is in Greenup County, Kentucky. Court records state that Glass became the guardian of two of her residents, as well as the authorized signer on another resident’s bank accounts.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between September 2015 and April 2018, she misappropriated the residents’ money while acting as their guardian and caregiver. She is accused of using one resident’s bank account and a debit card she had no authority to use to purchase items for her own benefit. Court documents say this included personal vacations, tanning salon memberships, veterinary care for her own pets, her daughter’s beauty pageant competitions and other miscellaneous items.

Court records also stat Glass is accused of increasing another resident’s rent “to an amount well in excess” of what the resident could afford. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Glass also had guardianship of this resident at the time, and used the guardianship to accept the rate increase in order to generate a debt the resident would owe her. Court records say she then took funds from the resident’s savings account to satisfy that debt.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Glass admitted that when that resident was later moved to another nursing facility, she continued to accept and spend the resident’s retirement benefits, and did not pay the new nursing facility, using the pretense the resident allegedly owed her money.

Court records say over the course of the scheme, Glass misappropriated almost $95,000, and was ordered to pay a restitution of roughly $87,700 to the three victim’s estates. She is also required to pay the net proceeds from the sale of the Glass Family Care Home property to the United States to pay off some, if not all, of the restitution total.