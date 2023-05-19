WURTLAND, KY (WOWK) – The families of a couple who went missing in Wurtland, Kentucky, are still searching for answers Thursday night.

It’s been more than a week since Rachel Everman and her boyfriend Justin Penix were last seen.

“We thought they’re just out somewhere together, they’ll turn back up in a day or two,” says Everman’s cousin Breanna Tierney.

However, a day or two has turned into more than a week since Everman’s family has seen her.

Tierney tells 13 News Everman left her home on May 8 on Virginia Street to attend a therapy class in Ashland, but she didn’t show up and didn’t come home.

Everman’s family has been in contact with her boyfriend Justin Penix’s family. They have also not heard from him and he was reported missing near the same time as her.

Tierney says when they try to call their phones, it goes straight to voicemail and the couple has not posted on social media since they disappeared. Everman’s family says this is not like her to do this.

Kentucky State Police troopers believe the pair is together and they left of their own free will, and are not endangered at this time. However, investigators say they are still considered missing because no one has heard from them.

Troopers say they got a tip the two were spotted at the Knight’s Inn in Boyd County on May 9, but by the time troopers arrived, they were nowhere to be found.

“I don’t even know if she’s okay or not and it makes me worry a lot about her,” Everman’s cousin Alexis Stewart says.

Overwhelming uncertainty for the two families, just hoping for some kind of answer.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police.