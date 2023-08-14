RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Renovations have started on a former hospital in preparation for it to begin its new life of helping people recover from addiction.

The old Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky, is receiving a face lift after part of it was purchased by Addiction Recovery Care. The facility will feature state-of-the-art technology to help patients overcome substance abuse disorder and help them successfully get back into the community.

“Just excited to be able to bring back a service to help increase the quality of life, care and economic impact in this area,” said Bellefonte Hospital Community CEO Johnathan Frazier.

According to ARC, there are more than 30 programs in 21 Kentucky counties to aid people in their recovery from addiction.