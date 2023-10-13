FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Former Greenup County Sheriff Keith Cooper was sentenced on Friday for taking and using nearly $90,000 of county funds and drug investigation proceeds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The DOJ said Cooper, 70, took almost $89,526.13 while serving as the county sheriff, which included money from drug trafficking investigations. This includes $58,230 in proceeds, $29,458.87 in ammunition paid for by the sheriff’s office and $1,837.26 of county funds to pay for fuel during personal trips in 2018.

Cooper was the county sheriff for around 20 years. He retired in December 2018.

He was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison on Friday for one count of mail fraud and one count of federal program fraud, the DOJ said. Before being released, he must serve at least 85% of his sentence. Once released, he will be on supervised release for three years. Cooper must also pay a $10,000 fine.