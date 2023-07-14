UPDATE: (6 p.m. July 14, 2023) – Greenup County Public Safety says Carl Collins has been located. The Golden Alert issued for him has been canceled.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Kentucky man.

According to Greenup County Public Safety, Carl Collins, 84, of South Shore, Kentucky, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the Munn Hollow area of South Shore.

Collins is described as a white male with a “small build” standing approximately 5’4″ and weighing approximately 120 lbs. with Hazel eyes and gray, balding hair. According to officials, Collins often wears a blue Navy Veteran baseball cap, but it is not known if he was wearing it at the time he disappeared.

Officials say he was last seen driving a gray 2017 Ford Escape with a Kentucky handicapped tag numbered “3901GK.”

Anyone with any information on Collins Whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office at 606-473-1411.